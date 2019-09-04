State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,034 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Orthofix Medical worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,625 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 171,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 153,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 153,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $454,367.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,198.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. Orthofix Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

