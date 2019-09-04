Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,313 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.85% of Stag Industrial worth $71,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 90.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 106.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. 2,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

