SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Down 30% Over Last Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $96,719.00 and $47.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00204944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01249677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00085588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019403 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

