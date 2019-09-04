Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) CTO John Saw Sells 189,531 Shares

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $1,294,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE S traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,391,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sprint Corp has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on S shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Sunday, May 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 73.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 709,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 299,847 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 23.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 136,718 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,560,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 320,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 7.0% during the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 321,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

