Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWH. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.88.

SPWH opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $181.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.31 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

