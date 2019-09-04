Spectris (LON:SXS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,609.06

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,609.06 and traded as high as $2,324.00. Spectris shares last traded at $2,305.00, with a volume of 203,642 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, July 12th. Numis Securities raised shares of Spectris to an “add” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, July 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,685.45 ($35.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,437.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,607.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

