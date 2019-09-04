SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) Declares $0.17 — Dividend

SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1684 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC stock remained flat at $$91.46 during trading on Wednesday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 52-week low of $1,603.40 and a 52-week high of $1,790.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.54.

