SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0535 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPTS stock remained flat at $$30.08 during trading on Wednesday. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,167. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83.

