SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) Announces — Dividend of $0.11

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1074 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. 11,963 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $50.03.

