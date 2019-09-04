SounDAC One Day Trading Volume Tops $162.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $264,509.00 and approximately $162.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SounDAC has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000938 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.