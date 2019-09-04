Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.00

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and traded as low as $19.24. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 660 shares changing hands.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

