Solstein Capital LLC Invests $559,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after buying an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,302,868,000 after buying an additional 896,051 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,194,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,901,000 after buying an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,035 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. 271,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,437,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.64. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

