Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Up 4.1%

Solarwindow Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, 4,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 39,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Solarwindow Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Solarwindow Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Solarwindow Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating see-through windows and products for detached homes and commercial buildings. Its SolarWindow technology provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Solarwindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarwindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.