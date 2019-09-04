Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Holdings Increased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Solaredge Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $188,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,291 shares in the company, valued at $32,414,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $2,343,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,104 shares of company stock valued at $16,797,976. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.10. 49,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,122. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $89.43.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

