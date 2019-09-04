SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.90

SoftBank Group Corp – (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and traded as high as $22.39. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 927,496 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SoftBank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

