Sociall Price Reaches $0.0049 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. Sociall has a market cap of $81,219.00 and $79.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00205321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.01255732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00085844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

