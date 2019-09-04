Social Send Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a market cap of $131,045.00 and $18.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023883 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003214 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003961 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

