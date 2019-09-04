Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09-0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.55 million.Slack also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.42–0.4 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WORK. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price target on Slack and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Slack in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Slack stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,411,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13. Slack has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $44,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $53,170,714.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,948,311 shares of company stock valued at $268,569,482 over the last quarter.

