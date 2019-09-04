Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall Sells 3,500 Shares

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $95,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,201.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Wade Lyall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Skyline alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 3,500 shares of Skyline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $106,050.00.

SKY traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,785. Skyline Co. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyline by 39.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyline in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 160.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 40.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.