Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 500 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in United Continental by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 380,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in United Continental by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 174,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,183,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $16,292,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,981,974. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

Shares of United Continental stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.78. 454,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

