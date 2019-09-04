Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,100 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Loews by 182.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on L. Zacks Investment Research raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $485,213.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.67. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.80%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.