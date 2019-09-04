Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,719.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 160,344 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 109,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,606. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

