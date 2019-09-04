Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYGN. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $7,473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 509,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.89. 23,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Myriad Genetics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

In other news, insider Bernard Tobin sold 11,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

