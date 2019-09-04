Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,043 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,646 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,330. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.34, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.69.

In other news, EVP Rene Bonvanie sold 9,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,114,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total transaction of $7,886,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,224.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,882 shares of company stock worth $37,625,840. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

