Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 51.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 17.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $173,930.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,890 shares of company stock worth $611,031 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $127.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.71.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

