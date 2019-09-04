Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 77.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 981,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,632,000 after purchasing an additional 429,340 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $100,362,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 330.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,192,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 478.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 128,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.28, for a total transaction of $1,106,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 11,981 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $3,785,876.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,063,536. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp set a $351.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.27.

Shares of COO stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $300.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.