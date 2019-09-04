SIX Market Cap Reaches $9.11 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One SIX token can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. SIX has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $1.49 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIX has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00205810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.43 or 0.01257078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00085836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . The official website for SIX is six.network

SIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

