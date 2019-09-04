SINA (SINA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SINA (NASDAQ: SINA):

8/21/2019 – SINA was given a new $59.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – SINA was upgraded by analysts at BOCOM International Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/20/2019 – SINA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/20/2019 – SINA was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2019 – SINA is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SINA stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,608. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 130.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 53.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 181.5% in the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,177,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,698 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SINA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 856,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

