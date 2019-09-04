Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

SFNC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $23.21 on Friday. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,411.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at about $3,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,291,000 after acquiring an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

