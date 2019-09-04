Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading Down 7.5%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.32, approximately 1,235,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 886,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIEN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Sientra alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $336.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 151.96% and a negative return on equity of 123.80%. Sientra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Sean Little acquired 17,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,998.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,623.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan acquired 20,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,996.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sientra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sientra by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.