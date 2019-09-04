Shamrock Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,302,868,000 after purchasing an additional 896,051 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,194,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,901,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,035 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.50. 2,095,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,883. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64. The company has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

