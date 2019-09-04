Severn Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ SVBI opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. Severn Bancorp has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

