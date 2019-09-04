Sentinel (SENT) Trading Down 22.9% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $191,950.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000072 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

