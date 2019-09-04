Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SMTC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperformer” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,552. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. Semtech has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $60.55.

In related news, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $547,611.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $547,383.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,175. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after purchasing an additional 733,351 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 518.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 671,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 563,292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Semtech by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 990,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 555,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,970,000 after purchasing an additional 520,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

