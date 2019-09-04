Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Select Sands Corp (CVE:SNS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92.

Select Sands Company Profile (CVE:SNS)

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

