Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 665,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 267,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,199,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 226,639 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 263,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 411,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $54,624.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,792.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of Select Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

