Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.79. Security National Financial shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 761 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 113.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.