SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

SSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,322,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

SSW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.26 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

