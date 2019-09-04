SDI (ASX:SDI) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.79 ($0.56) and last traded at A$0.77 ($0.55), approximately 63,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.79 ($0.56).

The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.83.

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

