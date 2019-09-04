Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 2.19. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,560.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,170,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Scientific Games by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,008,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Scientific Games by 707.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Scientific Games by 303.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

