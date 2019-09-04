Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 482.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 196.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

NYSE GWR traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $110.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,004. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.76.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $571.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.19 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 23,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,984,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Genesee & Wyoming from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.81.

Genesee & Wyoming Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.