Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $205,000 Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.53. 14,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,547. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $115.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

