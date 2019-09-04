Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 8,006 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26,169.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,716,000 after buying an additional 2,198,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,748,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,048,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $263.15. 73,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day moving average of $261.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

