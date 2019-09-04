Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,201,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $24,049,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $20,707,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $14,352,000.

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 17,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

