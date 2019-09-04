Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 548,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 61.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 470,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179,626 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 173.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 356,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 225,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,129. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $88.75 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.