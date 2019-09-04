Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 1,544 iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 287,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 111,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,276. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.78 and a fifty-two week high of $160.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.55.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

