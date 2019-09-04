Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of United Security Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 543.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Security Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of UBFO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. 244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,989. The company has a market cap of $175.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.45. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

