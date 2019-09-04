SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) CEO Purchases $612,690.10 in Stock

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) CEO Kevin A. Richardson II purchased 5,569,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $612,690.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,153,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,854.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SNWV stock remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 173,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

