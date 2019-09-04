Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.09

Shares of Santa Fe Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFEF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and traded as high as $35.00. Santa Fe Financial shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 million, a P/E ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intergroup purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage.

