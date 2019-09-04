salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,391 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,446,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 57,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $93,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 291,313 shares of company stock valued at $44,313,633. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.61. 2,217,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,418,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. SunTrust Banks set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point set a $193.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.